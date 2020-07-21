Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm sit atop AP WNBA power poll

FILE – This Sept. 4, 2018, file photo shows Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird, left, and Breanna Stewart embracing after the Storm defeated the Phoenix Mercury 94-84 during Game 5 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal, in Seattle. With Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird back, the Seattle Storm are healthy to begin the season and sit atop the preseason Associated Press WNBA poll. The Storm were the unanimous choice receiving all 16 first-place votes from the national media panel Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Seattle Storm are healthy with Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird back to begin the season and sit atop the preseason Associated Press WNBA poll.

The Storm were the unanimous choice receiving all 16 first-place votes from the national media panel Tuesday.

It’s the first time that Seattle has been No. 1 in the preseason since the AP has been doing the poll.

Stewart also was selected as the preseason player of the year and New York’s No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu was chosen as the preseason rookie of the year.

FILE – Seattle Storm’s Breanna Stewart, center, attends the WNBA All-Star festivities in a Friday, July 26, 2019 file photo, in Las Vegas. The WNBA put all 12 of its teams at a single site in IMG Academy in Florida hoping the full 22-game season would be able to be played in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks in to the experiment and Stewart and the other players and coaches have been adjusting to their home for the next few months. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FILE – In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks with Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball playoff game in Tempe, Ariz. Taurasi and Bird know that they are on the tail end of their incredible basketball careers. After both stars missed last season due to injuries, skipping the 2020 season could have meant the end of their illustrious careers because it would have been difficult to return after two years off according to them. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

In this Aug. 28, 2018, photo, Seattle Storm head coach Dan Hughes, center, directs his team during a timeout against the Phoenix Mercury in a WNBA basketball playoff semifinal in Seattle. Hughes announced in June 2020 that he won’t coach after he was determined to be at higher risk for severe illness if he contracted the coronavirus. The 65-year-old coach missed nine games in 2019 after having a cancerous tumor in his appendix. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

