DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri scored to give the Detroit Red Wings a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 32 shots for the Red Wings on Friday night.

Detroit has an NHL-low 37 points and trails the rest of the league by 20-plus points.

Patrick Kane scored his 31st goal with 1:05 left in the second period to pull Chicago within a goal.

Corey Crawford had 23 saves for the Blackhawks, who had won straight games.