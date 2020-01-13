Budweiser tracks down Chiefs fan who sacrificed beers for celebration

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Eric Fisher #72 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates the 51-31 win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional playoff game Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Budweiser said they have ‘something special’ for the Chiefs fan who was sitting front row Sunday and sacrificed his beers for a very special touchdown celebration.

The celebration happened early in the fourth quarter after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw the ball to tight end Blake Bell to boost the score to 47- 31. This was Bell’s first touchdown of the season.

Tackle Eric Fisher ran through the end zone to celebrate with Bell and what he did only further fired up Chiefs Kingdom– he did his best “Stone Cold” Steve Austin impression.

After that Budweiser took to social media to track down the fan who sacrificed his beers.

“Help us find the fan whose beers were sacrificed for the shower celebration. We have something special for him,” they tweeted. 

It didn’t take them long to find him. About 45 minutes later, they tweeted, “we found him. Got a whole buncha Buds and some other surprises coming your way.”

The Chiefs take on the Titans at home in the AFC Championship Sunday at Arrowhead. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Marquette County Sheriff's Office - January - Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office - January - Part Two"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office Update - January - Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office Update - January - Part One"

Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020"

Personalized care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personalized care"

Ice safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice safety"