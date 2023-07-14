ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – This past May, Escanaba Area Schools welcomed Nate Zaremba as the school’s new Athletic Director.

After completing his Master’s Degree in Athletic Administration, Zaremba spent the past two years eastbound along US-2 as the Athletic Director at Manistique.

“I’m a sports fan. Fan of all sports. Played a whole bunch of sports growing up, and once I was getting close to obtaining that Master’s Degree, I started to look around for a job in the field,” Zaremba said. “And that led me up to Manistique. And then after a couple of years, it brought me here to Escanaba, and I couldn’t be happier being where I’m at right now. And as an athletic director, it’s a good place to be and there’s a lot of sports to direct, so it’s going to be fun.”

After loving sports growing up but beginning to go down a different path in adulthood, Zaremba felt a calling to get back into the field with an ability to leave a positive impact on the lives of young athletes.

“It’s something that I found I really, truly enjoy,” Zaremba said. “You know, you’re around student athletes helping to give them good direction in life. Working with the coaches, working with community members, it’s really a job that’s very rewarding.”

Zaremba knows the reward doesn’t come without hard work.

“There’s a lot that goes into it, it takes a lot of work. It’s more than a 40-hour-a-week job. You know, it takes a lot of time, a lot of commitment, a lot of organization,” Zaremba said. “But in the end, it’s a very rewarding job. And I get to go to sporting events, you know, every week and hang out and have fun and and try to do good things for Escanaba high school and the community.”

While he didn’t want to disclose all his future plans for the program, Zaremba says an early focus will be upgrading the school’s facilities.

“I do have some big goals here at Escanaba. I don’t want to say up front what my biggest goal is because it’s a long, long term project that’s going to take a lot of money,” Zaremba said. “But something we are working on here in the immediate future is we’re going to hopefully soon start up a fundraiser to get new bleachers over at the football stadium, which is going to cost a lot of money. So we’re hoping to raise funds for that as part of the Eskymo Bleacher Project, which will be starting up here soon. Aside from that, you know, there’s just little things we want to do here and there with upgrading our facilities and just making everything better. There’s a lot of improvements we can do, and I hope we can make our facility some of the best facilities here in the U.P.