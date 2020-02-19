Central Michigan falls to Ohio 77-69

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy Central Michigan University Facebook

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jordan Dartis shot 7-of-12 from the 3-point range and scored 27 points and Ohio beat Central Michigan 77-69 for its first win against the Chippewas since 2014.

Ben Vander Plas added 17 points with seven rebounds and four steals and Jason Preston scored 15 with six boards and six assists for the Bobcats (13-13, 5-8 Mid-American Conference), who made 13 of 27 3-pointers (48%).

Lunden McDay scored 10 points. Kevin McKay had 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Chippewas (13-12, 6-6), whose losing streak reached four games.

Rob Montgomery added 14 points and 11 rebounds and David DiLeo had nine rebounds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/19/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/19/2020"

Boys HS Basketball: Westwood, Menominee, Negaunee add another to win column

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Westwood, Menominee, Negaunee add another to win column"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2020"

Dangers of vaping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangers of vaping"

Precious Metals 2-18-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 2-18-2020"

Stocks 2-18-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 2-18-2020"