Central Michigan falls to Ohio 77-69

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jordan Dartis shot 7-of-12 from the 3-point range and scored 27 points and Ohio beat Central Michigan 77-69 for its first win against the Chippewas since 2014.

Ben Vander Plas added 17 points with seven rebounds and four steals and Jason Preston scored 15 with six boards and six assists for the Bobcats (13-13, 5-8 Mid-American Conference), who made 13 of 27 3-pointers (48%).

Lunden McDay scored 10 points. Kevin McKay had 23 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Chippewas (13-12, 6-6), whose losing streak reached four games.

Rob Montgomery added 14 points and 11 rebounds and David DiLeo had nine rebounds.