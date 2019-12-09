Central Michigan, San Diego St heading to New Mexico Bowl

Central Michigan quarterback Tommy Lazzaro (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (AP) Central Michigan will play San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque on Dec. 21.

Chippewas first-year coach Jim McElwain led the biggest turnaround in the nation. Central Michigan went from one win in 2018 to eight in 2019 along with its first outright Mid-American Conference West title since 2009. The Aztecs are in a bowl for the 10th straight year.

They are among only 13 FBS teams to go to a bowl so many years in a row and one of only two programs in a Group of Five conference to do it.