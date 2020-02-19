Cheese posts double-double to send Akron past W. Michigan

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy Western Michigan University

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Tyler Cheese scored 23 points with 11 rebounds and Loren Christian Jackson scored 17 and Akron held off Western Michigan for a 71-67 win.

Akron has won four straight to remain atop the conference standings with Bowling Green. The two meet on Feb. 25.

The Zips led 64-55 with 6:47 remaining after Xeyrius Williams made two foul shots.

Brandon Johnson’s layup with 15 seconds left brought the Broncos (11-15, 4-9) within 70-67. Christian Jackson made 1 of 2 foul shots with 11 seconds to go to preserve the win.

Michael Flowers led Western Michigan with 22 points, six rebounds and five

