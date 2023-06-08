HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Former Houghton High School and Michigan Tech Track & Field standout, Clayton Sayen, recently wrapped up his competitive track racing career as a Husky.

As a last hoorah before moving on to his next chapter, Sayen held a community track outing for all ages.

It was held at the Houghton High School track Wednesday evening and included several different races. There was a kids 400M run, an 800M and a 1600M race for more experienced runners.

Sayen said the event has been something he’s been wanting to do for quite some time. He hopes it will help promote the sports he’s so passionate about.

“I wanted to make this community event because a lot of people don’t think as highly of track and field as a sport,” said Sayen. “Obviously, I do and getting the youth involved and showing everybody what it is and what it can be, I think it’s a great way to build up the sports, make it more popular and have it be more athlete’s favorite sport.”

After the races concluded, the night was capped off with a record breaking attempt from Sayen himself. He looked to set the U.P. soil mile record, which stood at 4:12.00.

Sayen not only broke the record, he smashed it, finishing his mile at 4:5.97. A new official record.

“It feels great,” said Sayen. “I was a little nervous going into it, you know, with this being a little bit after my season is done. I think this was one of my fastest time all year. So, it feels great, a huge relief, and now time for a much needed break.”

Proceeds that were raised through ticket sales from the event will be donated to the Houghton Track and Field program. Sayen said it was important for him to give back to the program that has helped him get to where he is now.

