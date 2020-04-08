Coaches react to MHSAA decision to cancel Winter & Spring sports seasons

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The final decision has been made by the Michigan High School Athletic Association concerning the winter and spring sports seasons.

In a press release sent out last Friday afternoon. The MHSAA announced the cancelation of both the 2019-2020 winter and sports seasons, in compliance with last Thursday’s “State of Disaster” directive by Governor Gretchen Whitmer closing school buildings and moving education online for the remainder of the school year to help decrease the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.



The release also said that because the five winter sports were not able to conclude with finals, no champions will be awarded in those sports for 2019-20. However, championships won at earlier rounds of those tournaments will stand.

Here is part of a lengthy statement by MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl.

“We are heartbroken to not be able to provide these opportunities for michigan’s student-athletes, and especially seniors. We continue to hear from dozens asking us to hold out hope. But safety always must come first, and governor whitmer is making courageous decisions to safeguard the people of our state.”

Derek Swajenen spends time as the American Legion Marquette Blues Baseball coach in the Marquette area and most recently was hired on as the Marquette High School baseball coach.

He was getting ready to coach the Redmen for the first time this upcoming season. Here is what he had to say about the decision by the MHSAA.

“Well, I think with everything that has been coming down the road lately, I think we were kind of preparing for it. It was somewhat disappointing obviously not to be able to get out on the ballyard and start playing baseball this year. Especially with coaching the Legion Blues team as well as being named the high school coach. It was a little disappointing. Obviously, we all know that the health and safety and welfare of everyone involved that’s obviously the right decision to do,” said Swajanen, also adding that he hoped to salvage an American Legion Baseball season if possible.

Gary Salo is the head coach for the Escanaba softball team. The Eskymos have one back to back state titles and looked for more success this year.

“This group on paper coming into this year was ranked one in the whole state and 19th in the country. So, it’s a little difficult to not get a chance to play, but at the same time you totally understand from the health and safety standpoint that the priority has to be that,” said Salo.

This will be the first school year to not see MHSAA finals played in multiple sports since 1942-43 when World Ward II led to the elimination of finals in most sports.