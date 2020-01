Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan Men’s basketball team held no. 8 Ferris State to their lowest scoring output of the season, but were unable to get their own offense going, falling to the Bulldogs, 61 to 48.

The Northern Michigan Women’s basketball team played Ferris State to the wire, but fell to the Bulldogs, 66 to 60. Jessica Shultz scored her 1,000th point in the game for the Wildcats.