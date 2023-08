INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WJMN) – The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that they are placing former Northern Michigan standout Jake Witt on their Injured Reserve List, ending his rookie season.

Witt has been battling a hip-injury he suffered in practice. He is the 2nd Colts rookie to have his season cut short due to injury.

Witt was chosen by the Colts in the 7th round (236th pick) in the 2023 NFL Draft.