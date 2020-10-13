Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – JANUARY 12: Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Real Madrid receives the 2014 FIFA Ballon d’Or award for the player of the year during the FIFA Ballon d’Or Gala 2014 at the Kongresshaus on January 12, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images)

LISBON, Portugal (NEXSTAR) — Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest soccer players of all time, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday.

The federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms. It did not say when he tested positive.

Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday, and also in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.

Ronaldo is in isolation and has been dropped from the country’s Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

VERONA, ITALY – FEBRUARY 08: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus looks on during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on February 8, 2020 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Juventus forward posted a photo on Twitter showing him and the rest of the Portugal squad having a meal together.

The players were all close to each other at a table, with Ronaldo apparently taking the photo himself at the front end.

Along with the tweet, Ronaldo wrote, in Portuguese, “United on and off the field!”

The federation said Ronaldo’s result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It said everyone else on the team tested negative.

In addition to being a soccer star, Ronaldo is one of the biggest celebrities in the world. His following of 240 million people on Instagram is the globe’s largest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

