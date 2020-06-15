Culp Set To Play For Finlandia Baseball

HANCOCK, Mich. (Finlandia Athletics) – Eastyn Culp (Vancouver, Wash.)has committed to play for the Finlandia University baseball team.
Culp joins Andrew Andrade (Riverside, Calif.), Dominic Duprie (Ecorse, Mich.) and Hunter Futrell (Leander, Texas) in the third wave of the 2021 recruiting class. There are 18 total players so far in the class.
Finlandia head coach Evan Brandt: “I’m excited to add Eastyn to our incoming class. He is an infielder and pitcher from Washington. Eastyn is an exciting player with his true ability to be a two-way player for us. On the infield, he is an elite defender at both third base and first base. Eastyn has smooth mechanics and moves very well. His arm strength is very good and will only get better with his growth. On the mound, Eastyn is a tall and smooth presence. He has great mechanics and a very clean arm action. Eastyn has a strong fastball and great off-speed pitches. He understands sequencing and will be able to provide quality bullpen innings for us. Offensively, we will look to Eastyn in the top half of the lineup to provide RBI production. He has a great swing with a lot of room to grow as well. We will call on Eastyn to do a lot for us at the plate.”