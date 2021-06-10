Daniela Iacobelli ready to defend her 2019 LPGA Symetra Tour Championship at the Island Resort

HARRIS, Mich. (WFRV) – It’s been two years since the last time the LPGA Symetra Tour hosted the Island Resort Championship in Harris, but 2019’s winner Daniela Iacobelli is looking to defend her title.

2021 will mark the 10th anniversary of the Island Resort Championship and it’s something everyone in attendance has been looking forward to since last year’s tournament being cancelled due to the pandemic.

Iacobelli is just excited to be back in Michigan. In 2019, she finished 11 under par after forcing a playoff and birding on the first hole to cap off the victory.

She also knows that the pressure put on her in the tournament is self inflicted. To stay loose? She was playing Mario Kart in the clubhouse to relax and relieve any pressure.

Getting back to the Island Resort Championship and seeing familiar faces is something Iacobelli tells Local 5 is so refreshing.

Iacobelli will be teeing off at 1:04 Friday afternoon with a chance to win $30,000, a spot in the LPGA Major in France, and of course – defend her title.