De Marchi and Ghormley named All-Midwest Region

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Laura De Marchi and Olivia Ghormley of the Michigan Tech volleyball team were named All-Region by two different organizations on Wednesday (Dec. 4). Both juniors were honored by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA).

De Marchi earned AVCA All-Midwest Region honors for the second straight season and is on the D2CCA All-Midwest Region First Team after being honored on the Second Team a year ago. De Marchi was named the GLIAC Setter of the Year and All-GLIAC First Team for the third straight season. She tallied her 3,000th career assist on October 4 and ranks third in program history with 3,504 assists.

De Marchi led the GLIAC in digs per set at 11.71 to rank seventh in the nation and sixth in program history. The junior setter from Milan, Italy also tallied 240 digs, 74 kills, 36 blocks, and 16 service aces. She had 12 matches with 40 assists, five with 50 assists, and one with 60 while also notching 12 double-doubles. She was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team, the Midwest Region Crossover All-Tournament Team for the second year in a row, and was the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week on September 23.

Ghormley also earned AVCA All-Midwest Region honors for the second straight season and is on the D2CCA All-Midwest Region First Team after being honored on the Second Team a year ago. She was named is the GLIAC Attacker of the Year and to the All-GLIAC First Team for the second consecutive season after ranking third in the conference in kills per set (4.13) and points per set (4.5) in the regular season. The junior outside hitter from Oneida, Wisconsin notched her 1,000th career kill on September 28 and currently ranks sixth in program history with 1,239 kills.

Ghormley was on the Midwest Region Crossover All-Tournament Team for the second straight season and was the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week four times. Ghormley tallied double-digit kills 24 times in 2019, including seven matches with 20 kills. She also added 10 double-doubles after averaging 2.3 digs per set. She added 28 blocks and 28 service aces.

Both De Marchi and Ghormley will now advance to the All-America ballot for both the AVCA and D2CCA.

The Huskies begin NCAA play Thursday (Dec. 5) at 1 p.m. against Missouri-St. Louis in the first game of the Midwest Regional at Lewis. The No. 23-ranked Huskies are the No. 6 seed in the tournament. The Tritons are No. 22 nationally and No. 3 in the regional.

