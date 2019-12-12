De Marchi and Ghormley Named Honorable Mention All-Americans

HOUGHTON, Mich. (MTU Athletics) – Michigan Tech volleyball juniors Laura De Marchi and Olivia Ghormley were named American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) NCAA Division II Honorable Mention All-Americans. Both were honored by the organization for the second year in a row. Ghormley also added All-America Honorable Mention honors from the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA).

De Marchi was also named All-Midwest Region by the AVCA and D2CCA, CoSIDA Academic All-District, the GLIAC Setter of the Year, and to the All-GLIAC First Team. The native of Milan, Italy was also honored on the NCAA Midwest Region’s All-Tournament Team, Midwest Region Crossover All-Tournament Team, and the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week on September 23. She tallied her 3,000th career assist on October 4 and ranks third in program history with 3,588 assists.

De Marchi led the GLIAC in assists per set at 11.59 to rank seventh in the nation and sixth in program history. She also tallied 260 digs, 81 kills, 40 blocks, and 20 service aces. She had 13 matches with 40 assists, six with 50 assists, and one with 60 while also notching 13 double-doubles.

Ghormley was also named All-Midwest Region by the AVCA and D2CCA, the GLIAC Attacker of the Year, and to the All-GLIAC First Team. She was honored on the NCAA Midwest Region’s All-Tournament Team, the Midwest Region Crossover All-Tournament Team, and was the GLIAC North Division Player of the Week four times.

Ghormley finished third in the GLIAC in kills per set (4.03) and points per set (4.4). The junior outside hitter from Oneida, Wisconsin notched her 1,000th career kill on September 28 and currently ranks fifth in program history with 1,266 kills. She tallied double-digit kills 25 times in 2019, including seven matches with 20 kills. She also added 11 double-doubles after averaging 2.38 digs per set. She added 31 blocks and 29 service aces.

Michigan Tech finished the 2019 season with a 24-8 overall record, winning the most matches since 1996. The Huskies were ranked throughout the season, climbing as high as No. 20 on November 5. They went to the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season and advanced with the first NCAA win since 1995.