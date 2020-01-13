De Mey, Kent Named WCHA Players Of The Week

January 13, 2020

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (NMU Athletics)- Continuing their hot start to the 2020 calendar year, the Wildcats recorded their second consecutive sweep with a home series against the University of Alaska Anchorage, January 10-11. After a fast start in the fall, sophomore forward Vincent de Mey got back in the scoring category with an assist Friday night before a hat trick performance to lift his team to a 6-3 victory Saturday. His classmate, sophomore goaltender Nolan Kent stood tall in net, stopping a league-high 56 shots for a .938 weekend save percentage and earn his fifth-straight victory as the last line of defense. The two were both named players of the week following their weekend success’ as announced by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Monday afternoon.

De Mey helped spur a four-goal third period for the Wildcats en route to their 6-3 victory on Saturday night. Staying with the puck as he spun outside the crease and tucked it in on a last ditch effort, he broke the 2-2 tie part way through the third period, a lead the team would not relinquish again. His first goal of the night came just over a minute after the Seawolves tied it up at two. He then tallied two more, including a short handed goal, in a span of 6:51 to boost the team to the 6-2 lead late in the game. His three-goal weekend led the nation while his four points also tied for the top spot. With a plus-four on-ice rating, de Mey led the WCHA and was alone in first with total goals (three) and goals per game (1.5). Nationally, he is tied for 12th in shorthanded goals (one) and his first career hat trick ranks among the best in the nation (first).

At the other end of the ice, the Chestermere, Alberta native allowed just four goals through 120:00 minutes in net, leading his team to their second straight sweep and fifth straight victory, making 56 saves. Improving his season and career record to 9-2-0, Kent now ranks fourth nationally among active goaltenders in win percentage (.818) and second in the WCHA. Since the Wildcats’ win over Minnesota State to end the 2019 calendar year, Kent is the only league netminder to start more than two games and post an undefeated record (5-0-0) while he is tied for first nationally over that stretch. With a .930 save percentage over 12 league games played, Kent ranks third in save percentage while his 2.13 goals against average in WCHA action ranks fifth in the league in the category. Kent also owns an 8-1-0 WCHA record this season and is second in the conference behind Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay.

This is de Mey’s fourth season and career weekly honor while Kent has now been named goaltender of the week three times and is his second consecutive recognition. De Mey was also named WCHA Forward of the Month for the month of October.