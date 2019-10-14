De Mey Named Forward Of The Week Following Weekend Split

October 14, 2019

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Following a three point weekend, including two goals and an assist, sophomore forward Vincent de Mey has been named Forward of the Week by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association as announced by the league Monday afternoon (October 14).

De Mey leads the Northern Michigan University hockey team (1-1-0, 0-0-0-0 WCHA) in points in 2019-20 with three (2-1-3). He also registered seven shots on goal and held a +2 on-ice-rating through their first two games.

Nationally speaking, he ranks tied for 11th in power play goals (1) and 14th in goals per game. He also fronted a power play unit that boasted a .333 success rate on the weekend, converting three out of nine chances with the man advantage which places the squad seventh in the country.

Ben Newhouse was honorable mention for defenseman of the week and John Hawthorne earned honorable mention rookie honors.

De Mey and the rest of the Wildcats hit the road for the first time in 2019-20 this weekend as they head East to take on the Terriors of Boston University. All-time, the Wildcats hold the edge with a 6-3-1 record and will be the first meeting between the two teams since October 11, 2002 where the two teams tied, 4-4, at the annual Ice Breaker Tournament. Puck drop on Friday, October 18 is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. before moving to 7:07 p.m. on Saturday evening.