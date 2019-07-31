Deadline Deal: Tigers trade Nick Castellanos to Cubs

Detroit, MI – The Detroit Tigers have sent Nick Castellanos to the Cubs, first reported by ESPN. In return, the Tigers will receive RHP’s Paul Richan and Alex Lange from the Cubs.

Castellanos is just 27 years old and is hitting .273 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI’s this season.

The Tigers who are currently playing a game against the Los Angeles Angels, had Castellanos in their lineup this afternoon, but he was pulled prior to the start of the game and replaced by Jordy Mercer.

We’ll have highlights of the game between the Tigers and Angels tonight on Local 3 at 11 pm est.