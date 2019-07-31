Deadline Deal: Tigers trade Shane Greene to Braves

Detroit, MI – Many were wondering if the Detroit Tigers would become sellers at Wednesday’s MLB trade deadline as they look to continue rebuilding their roster from the ground up. That question was answered this afternoon.

With just over a half-hour remaining before the 4 pm est deadline the Tigers struck a deal with the Atlanta Braves.

Detroit will send All-Star closer Shane Greene to the Braves, first reported by ESPN’s Buster Olney. In return, the Tigers will acquire Joey Wentz and Travis Demeritte from Atlanta.

Greene has a 1.18 ERA this season. He made the All-Star Game and has 22 saves with a 0.87 WHIP.

He had 32 saves and a 5.12 ERA in 2018.

The Tigers are 31-72, and in last place in Major League Baseball.