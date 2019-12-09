Defense delivers as Vikings sail past Lions 20-7

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) scores on a 3-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – Danielle Hunter had three of Minnesota’s five sacks to spearhead a resurgence by the defense, and the Vikings sailed past Detroit 20-7 to stick the Lions with their sixth straight loss.

Kirk Cousins passed for 242 yards and a touchdown, and Dalvin Cook had 75 yards from scrimmage and a rushing score on 20 touches over three quarters. But Minnesota’s defense delivered the biggest impact to help keep the Vikings on track for the playoffs with a 9-4 record.

Rookie quarterback David Blough threw two interceptions, and the Lions fell to 3-9-1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

