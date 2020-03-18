Detroit Lions adding ex-Patriots DT Danny Shelton & DB Duron Harmon on 2 yr deals

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Danny Shelton #71 of the New England Patriots celebrates in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) – According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Detroit Lions have agreed to a deal with free agent defensive tackle, Danny Shelton. The deal is for 2 years and worth 8 million dollars.

Shelton spent last season with the New England Patriots where he is coming off his best year of his career. The 26-year-old had 61 tackles and three sacks in 14 starts last season.

Shelton, does have history with current Lions head coach, Matt Patricia, who coached him in New England. The Lions agreed in terms with linebacker, Jaime Collins, on Monday who also had a Patriots tie. Shelton, was the 12th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2015 draft.

The Lions also acquired ex-Patriot safety Duron Harmon in a separate trade on Wednesday. That deal is reportedly for 2 years as well. Harmon and Shelton become the fourth and fifth former Patriot players to be signed by Detroit under the Patricia regime.