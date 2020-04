FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah get ready for a Michigan play during an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. If the Detroit Lions choose to keep the No. 3 pick overall in the draft, Okudah is expected to be available for the taking. The Ohio State star appears to be worth being the highest-drafted player at his position since one was selected from the same school two-plus decades ago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Detroit, Mich. (WJMN) – With the third pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Detroit Lions selected Cornerback Jeff Okudah from Ohio State University.

As a junior in 2019, Okudah had 34 tackles, 9 passes defended, and 3 interceptions. He was unanimously named to the 2019 College Football All-America Team and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

The Lions next pick will be at no. 35 in the second round barring any trades. In total, the Lions have 9 overall selections.