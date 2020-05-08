Detroit Lions release 2020 schedule Sports by: Jake Durant Posted: May 7, 2020 / 09:45 PM EDT / Updated: May 7, 2020 / 09:45 PM EDT Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Via: DetroitLions.com2020 Detroit Lions schedulePRESEASONAug. 13-17: at New England, time TBD (WJBK-TV)Aug. 20: N.Y Jets, 8 p.m. (ESPN)Aug. 27-30: at Miami, TBD (WJBK-TV)Sept. 3-4: Buffalo, TBD (WJBK-TV)REGULAR SEASON Sept. 13: Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX) Sept. 20: at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX) Sept. 27: at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX) Oct. 4: New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX) Oct. 18: at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX) Oct. 25: at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX) Nov. 1: Indianpolis, 1 p.m. (CBS) Nov. 8: at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS) Nov. 15: Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX) Nov. 22: at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX) Nov. 26: Houston, 12:30 p.m. (CBS) Dec. 6: at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)Dec. 13: Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)Dec. 19-20: at Tennessee, TBD (TBD)Dec. 26-27: Tampa Bay, TBD (TBD) Jan. 3: Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)