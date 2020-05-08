Detroit Lions release 2020 schedule

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Via: DetroitLions.com


2020 Detroit Lions schedule
PRESEASON
Aug. 13-17: at New England, time TBD (WJBK-TV)
Aug. 20: N.Y Jets, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Aug. 27-30: at Miami, TBD (WJBK-TV)
Sept. 3-4: Buffalo, TBD (WJBK-TV)
REGULAR SEASON
 Sept. 13: Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
 Sept. 20: at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
 Sept. 27: at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
 Oct. 4: New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
 Oct. 18: at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)
 Oct. 25: at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
 Nov. 1: Indianpolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)
 Nov. 8: at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)
 Nov. 15: Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)
 Nov. 22: at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)
 Nov. 26: Houston, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)
 Dec. 6: at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 13: Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 19-20: at Tennessee, TBD (TBD)
Dec. 26-27: Tampa Bay, TBD (TBD)
 Jan. 3: Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story