Opening day at Comerica Park in Detroit on April 1, 2021.

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Tigers have officially picked a replacement for Al Avila.

San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris will be the Tigers new president of baseball operations, according to Jeff Passan.

“Harris’ rise in the industry has been meteoric and he’s been seen as a future front-office star. Now he’ll run the show in Detroit,” said Passan, a baseball reporter and insider at ESPN.

Harris takes over a franchise that’s desperate to get back on top after several years of rebuilding and a disappointing 2021 season.

The Tigers are 55-91 and fired general manager Al Avila midseason when it became clear this season was lost.

Detroit has just one winning season since 2015, including six losing seasons in a row.

Harris will try and build around a solid core of young pitchers and a few blue chip talents such as Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson.

However, Torkelson has struggled mightily in his rookie season, batting just .202 and spending some time in the minor leagues.

Either way, Harris will have his work cut out in getting the Tigers back to being the consistent franchise they were in the early 2010’s.