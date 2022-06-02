ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan standout freshmen Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan are staying in the NBA draft.

Diabate and Houstan had to make a decision to stay in school or to remain in the draft by Wednesday.

The 6-foot-11 Diabate started 26 of 32 games for the Wolverines, averaging nine points and six rebounds. He was born in Paris and played high school basketball in Florida.

Houstan, from Canada, led Michigan with 60 3-pointers, averaged 10 points and started in every game last season as a shooting guard.