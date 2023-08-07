NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2023-24 Negaunee Miner Football team is back to work following a season for the history books.

“We hit the ground running as always,” said Paul Jacobson, the head coach for the Miners. “The biggest thing is chemistry between the guys and making sure that we’re getting the best 11 on the field at any given time. I like the way our senior group has taken grasp of things right now, our captains have really kind of taken a leadership role, naturally, and they’re really working hard early on.”

Negaunee will look to find similar success this season doing it their way.

“We try to have fun defensively and get as many people around the ball as possible,” said Jacobson. “Offensively, you know I don’t mind three yards every play. We’re going to be a little more exciting at times this year with some of the things we can do with some of the skill people. But, we’re going to stick to what works best.”

Miners Football begins in the trenches and that will be no different this season.

“Right off the top of your head you have to go up from with Evan Gauthier and Mitch Paltzer,” said Jacobson. “These are two guys that have played for us and had big roles on our team in the trenches for us last year and was able to learn really from a veteran group. You look at some of the guys that we lost up front with Drake Spickerman, Brayden Dunstan, Nate Keough, the list goes on. But, these guys learned from a real good group of individuals. The comradery and just being part of a special group up front, they see what it takes in order to have success.”

The Miners return Ty Jacobson under center. The Junior quarterback has taken a leap this offseason after gaining valuable experience as a sophomore.

“Even though he’s a junior, he developed a lot last year,” said Jacobson. “We didn’t have to rely heavily on him early on just because we had a Nico Lukkarinen, Easton Palomaki, Kai Lacar, and Phil Nelson. He just needed to run the offense more than anything. So, we didn’t really have to rely on him a whole lot young. He was able to develop, grow and we were able to bring things at him slower. We’re going to obviously rely on him a little more this year. Ty’s ability to get the ball out to different people on the edges is going to be fun to watch.”

He’s very confident,” said Kai Lacar, a senior running back for the Miners. “He brings great leadership, especially in the weight room, he gets us all hype and everything like that.”

Negaunee will feature senior running back, Kai Lacar, in their backfield. Lacar took advantage of his opportunities last year after an injury to all-conference tailback Easton Palomaki. By seasons end, Lacar had developed into a bonafide playmaker for the Miners.

“Easton was a tremendous tailback for us,” said Jacobson. “It was unfortunate with the injury that he had but we were able to bring Kai along slowly and let him get comfortable, let him adjust to the speed at the varsity level. This year, I think he’s really prepared himself now to step into that role right from the get-go and he’s had a tremendous offseason and looking forward to see what he can do this year.”

“Honestly when I’m on the field it’s a little tunnel vision,” said Lacar. “I just get the ball and do what I can do. So, last year there were a lot of seniors that were big leaders. We don’t have many starters from last year so a lot of us have to pick it up, take leadership, and pick up others.”

There’s another name to look out for according to coach Jacobson.

“I think James Thomson is someone who is going to turn some heads this year as well,” said Jacobson. “We’re putting him into a different role but he’s had a tremendous offseason. I think he’s really going to provide a different gear than Kai Lacar.”

The Miners will open up their season on hosting Ishpeming on August 24th.

“They’re obviously going to be good,” said Jacobson. “They’re going to be real senior-laden I think with talent. They got a new coach there with coach Lyman who obviously played for coach Olson back in the mid-2000’s, somewhere in there. Back then they were really good and we had some battles. So, he knows what it’s about, he knows what Ishpeming football is all about and he’ll have them ready to play that’s for sure.”