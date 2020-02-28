Dumba’s 2 goals, assist lead Wild to 7-1 win over Red Wings

Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Defenseman Matt Dumba had two goals and an assist and the Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-1.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists and Ryan Hartman and Ryan Donato added a goal and an assist each for the Wild.

Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard is 0-18-2 since his last win on Oct. 29. He allowed five goals before being pulled a little more than midway through the second period.

It was the fifth time he has been pulled this season. He has allowed nine goals on 33 shots in his last two games.

Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Minnesota Wild center Ryan Donato (6) scores on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard (35) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Minnesota Wild center Ryan Donato (6) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba (24) celebrates his goal against the Detroit Red Wings in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) and Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter (20) battle for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)