Ericka Asmus Becomes First Marquette Student To Receive MHSAA Scholar-Athlete Award

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has selected 12 student-athletes from Class A member schools to receive scholarships through the MHSAA/Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete Award program.

Among the 12 honorees is MSHS Senior, Ericka Asmus. With her selection Ericka becomes the first Marquette student to receive the recognition in the award’s 31 year history. In addition, she is just the 5th winner from a school within Marquette County and the 35th honoree from the Upper Peninsula.

Ericka Asmus Bio:

Competing in fourth season of Nordic skiing and ran four seasons of cross country; also participated in track & field as a freshman. Finished runner-up at Upper Peninsula Division 1 Cross Country Final twice and as league champion in that sport three seasons. Also is a three-time participant in Nordic skiing Junior Nationals. Served as team captain of high school cross country and ski teams and earned academic all-state three years in former. Participating in third year of National Honor Society and school’s environmental club, serving as co-president of the environmental club for the second year. Spoke on environmental issues at Lake Superior Youth Symposium and Northern Michigan University Climate Strike. Also participates in math club and volunteered two years on local farm. Finalizing her college plans but intends to study materials engineering.

Essay Quote:

“Far too often, not just in sports but in life, I see people forgetting the things they have in common with their ‘enemy.’ I’ve heard coaches yell ‘The Marquette girl looks terrible; you can pass her,’ degrading me to lift their runners up. I have learned from my running coach that competing is only worth it when I see my opponents as fellow humans, rather than people to defeat.”

Farm Bureau Insurance, in its 31st year of sponsoring the award, will give $1,000 college scholarships to 32 individuals who represent their member schools in at least one sport in which the Association sponsors a postseason tournament. The first 30 scholarships are awarded proportionately by school classification and the number of student-athletes involved in those classes; also, there are two at-large honorees who can come from any classification.

Students applying for the Scholar-Athlete Award must be carrying at least a 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) grade-point average and have previously won a letter in a varsity sport in which the Michigan High School Athletic Association sponsors a postseason tournament. Other requirements for the applicants were to show active participation in other school and community activities and produce an essay on the importance of sportsmanship in educational athletics.

Each of the scholarship recipients will be honored at a halftime ceremony during the Division 3 Boys Basketball Final, March 28, at the Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing. Commemorative medallions will be given to the finalists in recognition of their accomplishments.

The Class A Scholar-Athlete Award honorees are: Ericka Asmus, Marquette; Lucy Borski, Holland West Ottawa; Morgan Cooper, Hartland; Kylie Ray, Pinckney; Elizabeth Saunders, Traverse City Central; Kayla Wolma, Hudsonville; Logan Canada, Fenton; DJ Dixon, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice; Malcolm Gaynor, Portage Northern; Tej Kothari, Jenison; Brandon Liu, Northville; and Anish Middha, Midland Dow.