LANSING, Mich. — (WJMN) – The Escanaba High School softball team was in Lansing on Wednesday ahead of the team’s state semifinal matchup against Stevensville Lakeshore at Michigan State University. In their off-day between games, State Sen. Ed. McBroom welcomed the team to the Senate chamber.

“On behalf of all Upper Peninsula residents, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Eskymo softball team for reaching the semifinal,” said McBroom, R-Waucedah Township. “They have had a remarkable season thus far and their success is a testament to what can be achieved through teamwork and dedication. It was great to welcome the team and coaches to the Senate, and I will be rooting for them to bring the championship trophy home to the Upper Peninsula.”

The Eskymos advanced to the semifinal round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs by defeating Hudsonville Unity Christian on Tuesday.

One player said because they are the only team in their division still playing for a title, they often chant, “U.P. Power” as a way to show support for all teams in the Upper Peninsula.

For more information about the Escanaba’s semifinal game, which begins Thursday at 5:30 p.m. EDT, visit https://www.mhsaa.com/.

Escanaba softball won its last state title in 2019. Some of this year’s seniors were on the team. They made a similar trip to the capitol and said they hope it’s a winning tradition.