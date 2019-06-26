Escanaba Softball unveils 2019 championship & academic banners

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Escanaba, MI – The Escanaba Eskymo softball team ended their season with a second consecutive state title and today they unveiled a couple of new banners to remember the dream season.

The Escanaba community came out to congratulate the Eskymos Tuesday night on their second straight state softball championship. They unveiled the state championship sign in center field at Lemerand park, along with another sign for the girls having the highest grade point average in the state of Michigan this school year.

Courtesy: RRN Sports