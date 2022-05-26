(WFRV) – A new partnership between the Northwoods League and ESPN will allow the amateur baseball league to be broadcasted on ESPN+.

According to a release, the new rights agreement allows the multi-billion dollar company to stream select games each day of the 2022 Northwoods League season. The games will be available exclusively on ESPN+.

Other games from the Northwoods League include the All-Star Game, the Major League Dreams Showcase, the playoffs, and the Summer Collegiate World Series.

The Northwoods League consists of several teams from Wisconsin, including the Eau Claire Express, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Green Bay Rockers, the Kenosha Kingfish, the La Crosse Loggers, the Lakeshore Chinooks, the Madison Mallards, the Wausau Woodchucks, and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

“We are excited for our agreement with the Northwoods League to begin later this month,” said John Lasker, Vice President, Digital Media Programming, ESPN. “Presenting this collegiate summer league makes a great addition to our already expansive collegiate and professional baseball programming on ESPN+.”

The Northwoods League will have four HD cameras in each ballpark alongside a nightly studio show that will recap the previous night’s games and previews the current day’s matchups.

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek is excited for the games to be broadcasted on ESPN+ and thinks the exposure it will bring to the league will benefit all.

“We are extremely excited for this partnership with ESPN+. The ability to bring the atmosphere of Dock Spiders baseball to a larger audience will allow us to highlight the very best of Fond du Lac while showcasing the talent of the Northwoods League. Kicking off this league-wide partnership with a Dock Spiders home game is a tremendous honor that will showcase the best of our organization both on the field and behind the scenes,” said Misudek.

The Dock Spiders’ are expected to have a pre-game show, similar to how it’s done in the major leagues. Elon University’s Javik Blake will be on the microphone for play-by-play.

“This is a game-changer for the Northwoods League to go along with our efforts in the gambling world we expect an unprecedented level of exposure for the League for years to come,” said Northwoods League Chairman/Co-Founder Dick Radatz, Jr.

ESPN has released the schedule of games being broadcasted for the first week and says they will release the full schedule at a later date.

To view what Northwoods League games will be streaming on ESPN+, click here.