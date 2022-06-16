HARRIS, Mich. – The expanded resort facility and more tournament prize money are two changes that make the June 24 – 26 Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass even more accessible and exciting than ever. As the new title sponsor of the LPGA developmental tour, Epson has lowered the entry fee by $50 for golfers and increased the average purse size. This year the Island Resort Championship’s purse is $212,500, of which the winner will receive $31,875.

“We’re very excited for this, our eleventh year of the Island Resort Championship at Sweetgrass,” said Tony Mancilla, General Manager. “We just opened our new $30 million expansion at the end of 2021, so with more than 450 hotel rooms and expanded gaming and dining facilities, we’re in great shape to host. We love introducing golfers to Sweetgrass, one of our two championship golf courses, which earlier this year was named National Golf Course of the Year by the National Golf Course Owners Association. It also garnered the title of Michigan Golf Course of the Year in 2021.”

Each year the Island is allowed one or two exemptions to participate in the tournament. Player exemptions are non-professional golfers hoping to one day join the ranks of the developmental tour. By participating, the golfers learn what it takes to compete and build up hope that they too, will one day make it on to the LPGA.



The first exemption this year is former Wisconsin Badger golfer, Bobbi Stricker, daughter of 12-time PGA Tour winner, and 2021 winning Ryder Cup Captain, Steve Stricker. During her senior year Bobbi Stricker was named one of the 2020-2021 Big Ten Women Golfers to Watch. Her best finish was a T7 at the Indiana Spring Challenge. And she finished 8th at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate. Stricker has been playing on the Women’s All Pro Tour (WAPT), a feeder circuit for the Epson Tour.

The second exemption, Laura Hoskin, is from New Zealand and played for the Ole Miss golf team from 2015-2018. She turned professional in January 2019 on the China LPGA and has since been working the EPSON Tour and WAPT, among other feed tours, as she strives to earn her card on the LPGA in the United States. Seven of the ten Island Resort Championship winners have gone on to earn their LPGA card. Tickets $10 available at the gate or by calling 877-ISL-SHOW. For more information,

visit IslandResortGolf.com

About Island Resort & CasinoLocated in Michigan’s scenic Upper Peninsula 15 minutes west of Escanaba, Island Resort & Casino is one of the Midwest’s largest golf, casino and entertainment resort destinations. The resort features over 450 guest rooms, more than 1,200 of the latest slots, a poker room, various gaming tables and a bingo hall, two championship golf courses, the luxurious Drift Spa, an RV Park, a headline entertainment showroom, a dedicated Sportsbook space, a pool with waterpark features, a customizable, expansive convention space and enough dining choices to please every palette. The Island Resort and Casino is truly your total resort destination. Island Resort and Casino is easily accessible via two regional airports in Escanaba and Marquette connecting through Detroit, Saginaw, Lansing or Grand Rapids. Plan your stay now and get ready to experience more!



For more information, visit islandresortandcasino.com