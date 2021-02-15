Fan helps Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony get unstuck during Portland snow storm

If Carmelo Anthony plays a key role in any Blazers wins this road trip, you can thank the folks who stopped to help him for making the plane

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — Stuck cars on a snowy day in Rip City are as predictable as Carmelo Anthony’s three to the dome after he drains a shot from distance for the Blazers.

Saturday, it was Anthony who found that out firsthand.

On his way to the airport to make the plane that would carry the Blazers to their first stop of the three game road trip, Melo found himself stuck in snow on the side of Interstate 205.

Enter Brad Showers to the rescue.

“We see somebody on the side of the road that was stuck,” Showers recalled. “I actually passed him and then I’m like, ‘that was Carmelo Anthony!’ I literally slammed on my brakes, so not necessarily doing a good Samaritan thing but I just couldn’t help thinking that that guy can’t be stuck on the side of the road. So, I jacked it in reverse and lo-and-behold Carmelo Anthony was kind of stuck a little.”

Showers and his wife, Julie, and their kids were out de-icing the apartment complexes he manages for WDC Properties – lucky for Melo.

“I had all the salt and shovels on me so it’s just one of those crazy days, he and I got lucky.”

Season ticket holders with the Blazers since 2004, Showers says he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help Anthony make his plane, and told Melo as much.

“I said, ‘you’re shooting too good to be stuck on the side of the road, we need to get you out of here.'”

Melo’s average of more than 23 points a game, a big contributor to Portland going a perfect 3-0 in their most recent homestand.

Showers says Anthony chuckled at his joke, “I’m sure he gets badgered a lot by people a lot, I didn’t really want to mess with him but I just couldn’t pass up helping Carmelo Anthony out.”

After about 10 minutes and help from another good Samaritan, this one with a tow rope, Anthony was on his way to PDX where he made the plane on time and no worse for wear after his first encounter with a Portland snow day.