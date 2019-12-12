Finlandia Falls In The Battle Of The Portage Lift

Closings
HANCOCK, Mich. (Finlandia Athletics) – Junior Dylan Underwood scored 29 points as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (0-10) fell 119-72 to Michigan Tech (7-2), Wednesday night at the SDC Gym.

“Many thanks to Coach Luke and his staff,” said head coach Sam Casey.  “Michigan Tech is the classiest program in the U.P.  The toughness and grit they played with tonight serves as a great model for our program moving forward.”

Finlandia came out strong and took an early two point lead at the 18:42 mark.  The Lions held the lead for over four minutes.

Underwood drove and scored on a twisting lay-up.  Fouled, he hit the free throw to make it 14-8 with 16:06 to go.  Michigan Tech took the lead at 14:20 mark.

For the next seven minutes, the Huskies’ lead was a point to seven points.  FinnU fought hard and Underwood rained in a triple to make it 47-40 with 3:36 left.  MTU closed the half on a 12-4 run to seal the game.

“Our guys were focused and showed it in the first half,” said Casey.  “Dylan (Underwood) had an inspired performance and all of our guys rose to the occasion.  Michigan Tech showed why they’re one of the best if not the best in the GLIAC.  They made adjustments and played a complete second half.  We’re getting there and playing tough competition like this only serves us better in the long run.”

FinnU had a strong first half shooting 51.5% from the floor and 60% on three-pointers.

For Finlandia, Underwood hit five triples and added eight rebounds.  Junior Jamal DeShields-Beard and freshman Kaleb Kirksey had 10 points each.

For Michigan Tech, Owen White scored 27 points and Dawson Bilski put in 17.

Finlandia heads south, Tuesday, Dec. 17 to play Hope in Orlando, Fla.  The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

