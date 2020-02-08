Finlandia Women’s Hockey Gets Nipped By Saints

DULUTH, Minn. – Late goals were the difference as the Finlandia University women’s hockey team (0-19, 0-11 NCHA) suffered a heartbreaking 3-1 loss to St. Scholastica (9-8-3, 6-3-2 NCHA), Friday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

St. Scholastica got off to a quick start with three near goals in the first four minutes.  At the 4:47 mark, freshman Cassidy Becia scored on a pass from sophomore India Charles.  That put Finlandia up 1-0.

The Lions had four potential goals taken away by the strong play of the Saint goalie.  Senior Annah Smiddy kept FinnU in the lead with numerous great saves.

In the third period, freshman Mesa Meyer blasted a shot that was deflected at the last moment.  In the last two minutes of the game, CSS scored twice to stun Finlandia for the win.

On face-offs, junior Abby Kolek had 10 wins.  Smiddy finished with 51 saves.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Feb. 8 taking on St. Scholastica.  The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. CST

