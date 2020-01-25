Finlandia to introduce Esports as varsity sport in Fall 2020

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
FinlandiaUniversityBlueLogo_1453214278819.jpg

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — Finlandia University will have a new, varsity esports team in fall 2020. Esports is described as competitive, multiplayer, online gaming.

“Esports can provide a home for those students who might not otherwise be engaged in college spirit, campus activities or social events, while offering an opportunity to make friends and build relationships,” said Athletic Director Curtis Wittenberg.

The esports program will be run by Finlandia’s Athletics Department and housed on the main campus. While the final destination for the esports arena has yet to be determined, the search for a full-time director has already begun.

Games the university will choose to play will depend upon the director and student-athlete skills and interest. Possible games include League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, and Fortnite.

Esports will host a co-ed roster with a goal of 20 esports student-athletes for fall 2020. Within each game, Finlandia could create multiple teams allowing for more players to participate in the same game.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/26/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/26/2020"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/25/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/25/2020"

GAME OF THE WEEK: Prophet comes up big as Westwood top Negaunee

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME OF THE WEEK: Prophet comes up big as Westwood top Negaunee"

Girls HS Basketball: Escanaba tops Broncos, Rapid River edges Mustangs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Escanaba tops Broncos, Rapid River edges Mustangs"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/24/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/24/2020"

Nurse Navigator

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse Navigator"