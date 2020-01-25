Finlandia to introduce Esports as varsity sport in Fall 2020

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — Finlandia University will have a new, varsity esports team in fall 2020. Esports is described as competitive, multiplayer, online gaming.

“Esports can provide a home for those students who might not otherwise be engaged in college spirit, campus activities or social events, while offering an opportunity to make friends and build relationships,” said Athletic Director Curtis Wittenberg.

The esports program will be run by Finlandia’s Athletics Department and housed on the main campus. While the final destination for the esports arena has yet to be determined, the search for a full-time director has already begun.

Games the university will choose to play will depend upon the director and student-athlete skills and interest. Possible games include League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, and Fortnite.

Esports will host a co-ed roster with a goal of 20 esports student-athletes for fall 2020. Within each game, Finlandia could create multiple teams allowing for more players to participate in the same game.