Finlandia Volleyball Names Lamppa As Volleyball Head Coach

HANCOCK, Mich. – Brian Lamppa has been named the head coach of the Finlandia University volleyball team. He has spent the last four years as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Idaho. In 2018 the Vandals went 23-10, were the Big Sky regular season champions and reached the Big Sky Tournament Championship game.

Lamppa is set to begin his duties, Monday, August 5.

“I want to thank President Philip Johnson, Athletic Director Curtis Wittenberg and SWA Mariah Dunham for this opportunity to come home and lead Finlandia volleyball,” said Lamppa. “I want to thank all of those that have played an important part in my coaching career and my family most of all for their support, for without them none of this would be possible. I look forward to meeting the student-athletes and can’t wait to get started. Go Lions!”

In 2011 Lamppa, a native of Lake Lindell and a graduate of Lake Lindell-Hubbell High School, arrived at Idaho as an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator. He was elevated to associate head coach in 2015. Lamppa has helped to recruit and mentor 23 all-conference players and three individual award winners. In 2014, Prepvolleyball.com ranked the recruiting class as number one in the Big Sky Conference and among the top 100 in the country.

Lamppa got his coaching start in 1998 as a graduate assistant at Loras. He was named head coach in 1999 and led the Duhawks to a record of 98-45 in four seasons. Lamppa was the 2002 IIAC Coach of the Year, had eight All-IIAC selections and helped mentored the 2002 IIAC Player of the Year in Shannon Leonard.

Lamppa was 75-69 in five years at South Dakota (2003-07). In his first season, he led the Coyotes to their first winning season in 20 years. Lamppa had seven All-North Central Conference selections with three individual award winners. He led USD to qualify for the NCAA Division II Tournament in in 2004 and 2007.

Lamppa was the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Washington State (2008-10). He recruited and developed two athletes who earned All-Freshman Pac 10 honors. Lamppa mentored Meagan Ganzer who earned All-Pac 10 honors in 2009.

Lamppa has a B.A. in Physical Education from Cornerstone and a M.A. in Physical Education from Loras.

“I’m very pleased with Brian Lamppa coming in to take over the volleyball program,” said athletic director Curtis Wittenberg. “Brian has over 20 years of coaching experience and success at all three levels of the NCAA. He is well known for his recruiting abilities. On top of that, Brian is from the area which will add stability to the program.”