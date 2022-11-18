ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Thanks to an investment by the Ishpeming community, new life has been brought to one of their gymnasiums at the Ishpeming High School.

The renovations began in the summer and included a new floor and ceiling with new light installed.

The purpose of the project was to preserve the rich history of Ishpeming High School something the community is proud of according to Assistant Athletic Director, Bruce Matson.

Thinking back in our history, I mean, we won a state championship in 1950 with C.C. Watson,” said Matson. “We won a state championship in 1995 with Jerry Racine. Prior to that, we had a few state championship appearances with Tom Rousseau as head coach and Tom Izzo coached here. This was his first varsity coaching position back in the 70’s, the late 70’s. So, we have a lot of history and a lot to be proud of.”

Along with preserving that history, there was a big need for the space for the present student athletes.

“As our districts downsized we moved our middle school kids to this building,” said Matson. “So we really do need this as an extra gym. Not only for practices and events. Tonight there is a middle school game. Again first game on the new floor. Without it, it would be almost impossible to work out games and practices schedules sharing with the high school.”

The renovations were done by Robins Flooring a local company out of Ishpeming.