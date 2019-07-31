Five Huskies named Krampade All-American Scholars

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Thomas Beretta, Robbie Beydoun, Devin Kero, TJ Polglaze, and Dylan Steman of the Michigan Tech hockey team were named Krampade All-American Scholars for the 2018-19 school year, as announced by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA).

The third-annual All-American Scholars list honors those student-athletes who have attained a 3.6 grade-point average or higher and played in at least 40 percent of his or her team’s games during the respective season. A total of 497 Division I men and women were named AHCA All-American Scholars. A small number of waivers to the 40 percent participation requirements were granted due to injury or for back-up goaltenders.

Beretta (King City, Ontario) received the award for the second year in a row after holding a 3.65 GPA in business management. He played in 20 games in 2019-20 and tallied seven points on three goals and four assists. Beretta was a two-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and a three-time member of the WCHA All-Academic team.

Beydoun (Plymouth, Michigan) holds a 3.77 GPA in engineering management and was named a WCHA Scholar-Athlete and to the WCHA All-Academic Team. He played in 12 games in his second season, making 10 starts. He led the three Tech netminders with a 1.98 goals-against average and .931 save percentage. Beydoun attended the Detroit Red Wings Development Camp in June.

Kero (Hancock, Michigan) received the honor for the third year in a row after having a 3.9 GPA as he pursued his MBA. He was a four-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and a four-time member of the WCHA All-Academic Team while receiving the team’s John MacInnes Slide Rule Award for academic excellence. Kero appeared in 30 games in his Tech career and held a 2.61 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. As a senior, he had 2.34 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in nine games.

Polglaze (Beloit, Wisconsin) appeared in 30 games in his first season with the Huskies. He was the team’s primary penalty killer and registered one assist. Polglaze holds a 3.69 GPA in exercise science.

Steman (Hanover, Minnesota) also received the award for the third straight season, holding a 3.9 GPA as he pursued his MBA. He collected the team’s Harold Meese Sportsmanship Award and the George McCarthy Performance Award for Scholastic and Athletic Achievement. Steman played 154 career games for the Huskies over five seasons. He tallied 70 points on 27 goals and 43 assists. He was a four-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete, four-time WCHA All-Academic Team member, Tech co-captain in 2018-19, and alternate captain in 2017-18. He signed with the Hershey Bears in the spring and played 11 games.

“We are extremely proud of this group of student-athletes who have competed at the highest levels of the game on the ice and matched that performance in the classroom,” AHCA Executive Director Joe Bertagna said. “The sport demands a great deal from these athletes so it is a great statement they make, individually and collectively, with their ability to attain this level of academic achievement.”

Courtesy: MTU Athletics