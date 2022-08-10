SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Former San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore was arrested on a charge of assault stemming from a “domestic violence incident,” according to police in New Jersey.

“On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 AM, patrol units were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute,” the Atlantic City Police Department stated. “Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, Florida, speaking with hotel security. The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time. However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident.

“Gore was issued a summons pending a future court date,” the statement continued. “The public is reminded that charges are mere allegations and the accused is considered innocent until proven guilty.”

Gore played for the 49ers from 2005 to 2014. He made one Super Bowl appearance in 2013. He subsequently played for the Indianapolis Colts, the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets before his retirement.

Gore, who made it to the Pro Bowl five times, also holds the record for most games played by a running back.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police in Atlantic City at 609-347-5766, or text 847411 (TIP411) with a message that begins with “ACPD.”