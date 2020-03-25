Former Bucks GM, Wisconsin coach John Erickson dies at 92

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
John Erickson

Photo Courtesy Milwaukee Bucks

LENEXA, Kansas (AP) — John Erickson, a former Milwaukee Bucks general manager and Wisconsin men’s basketball coach, has died. He was 92.

Erickson served as the Bucks’ general manager from 1968-70.

He was in that role when the Bucks won a coin flip with the Phoenix Suns and earned the right to select Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the first pick in the 1969 NBA draft. Abdul-Jabbar was known as Lew Alcindor at the time.

Erickson coached Wisconsin from 1960-68 and posted a 100-114 record.

He also had an unsuccessful U.S. Senate run and was president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Girls on the Run - Upper Peninsula Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls on the Run - Upper Peninsula Part Two"

Girls on the Run - Upper Peninsula Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls on the Run - Upper Peninsula Part One"

Will covid-19 impact high school tennis?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will covid-19 impact high school tennis?"

Saving Lorenzo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saving Lorenzo"

Calumet Theatre celebrates 120 years.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calumet Theatre celebrates 120 years."

Sands Twp. garbage collection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sands Twp. garbage collection"