Former NMU Wildcat, Troy Loggins, to participate in Red Wings Developmental Camp

The Detroit Red Wings will open their Developmental Camp this week at Little Caesars Arena.

The camp will run from Tuesday through Saturday with 47 prospects expected to participate, The camp will be highlighted by the Red Wing’s 3 most recent top picks. Forwards Filip Zadina and Joe Veleno, selected sixth and 30th in 2018, and defenseman Moritz Seider, taken sixth this year.

One Former NMU Wildcat has been invited to take part. Former NMU forward, Troy Loggins, is one of a handful of free agent forward invitees who will take the ice.

Loggins, originally from Huntington Beach, California, had a very productive career with NMU appearing in 136 contests and finishing with 56 goals and 50 assists and 106 points.

In his senior campaign, Loggins was voted the WCHA’s Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and tabbed a First Team All-WCHA selection by the league’s coaches.

He also won the league’s scoring championship, finishing with a WCHA-best 32 points on 20 goals and 12 assists in league play in 2018-2019.

Loggins most recently spent time with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins where he played in four games, scoring once.