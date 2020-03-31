Former Wildcat Kevin Scott (NMU ’87-’91) talks NCAA championship game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – March, 30th, 1991 is a day that will live on in NMU Hockey lore.

The Wildcats captured their first and only national championship when they topped Boston University in triple-OT, 8-7, in what many call one of the greatest hockey games ever played.

The title capped off a run of the ages. Something that hasn’t been replicated since within the program.

“I mean, we never lost a game that year from December 18th on. We played in Minnesota. We played in Wisconsin and you get to the national tournament and once you get to the Final Four and you lose a game, you’re out. So, we hadn’t lost a game. We went in there number one in the country. There wasn’t one second or one guy on that bench that ever thought we were going to lose that game. It was a dynamic group of guys that gelled together to win that thing,” said Kevin Scott, a member of the 1991 championship team,” said Kevin Scott, who played on the Wildcats championship team.

After falling behind early in the game, the Wildcats would fight back scoring six straight goals to take a 7-4 lead with eight minutes to play. But Boston would complete a comeback bid, tying the game at 7 with less than a minute to play to send the game into overtime.

After two overtime periods without either team finding the net, legendary NMU head hockey coach Rick Comley would address his team in the locker room.

“He said if I told you guys at the start of the year that you were going to win a national championship, but you had to do it in three overtimes..would you take the chance? I’ll never forget those words, I’ll never forget that time, I’ll never forget the feeling. Just phenomenal,” said Scott.

The Cats took that chance and it would be Darryl Landowski’s goal off a give-and-go with mark Beaufait that would seal the deal for the wildcats, 8-7, in the third overtime, etching the 1991 Northern Michigan Wildcats into the history books.

“When Lando scored that thing..uh, unbelievable. We knew we could do it. A lot of us stayed up for the summer before our senior year and a lot of us were talking about it all summer. It was the focus and it’s obviously the greatest memory of my life,” concluded Scott.