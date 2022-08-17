MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University is about to begin its search for the next Director of Athletics. Forrest Karr has accepted a position with the University of Minnesota Duluth as Director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Karr worked as director of Athletics at NMU since 2012, where he oversaw 18 intercollegiate programs, a national training site, and a recreation program.

“I am grateful to President Gabel, Chancellor McMillan and Chancellor Black, as well as Dr. Steve Castleberry, Karen Stromme and the entire search committee for this incredible opportunity to join Bulldog Country,” Karr said. “UMD is a highly respected university with national championship level success. I look forward to creating value to help UMD coaches and staff pursue their goals, and finding creative ways to provide a high-quality academic and athletic experience for student-athletes.”

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said, “We welcome Forrest and his family to the UMD leadership team. He brings with him proven success and strong leadership skills, which will contribute to the overall enhancement of the University. My sincere congratulations to Forrest and his family as they join the Bulldog family.”

The search now begins for NMU to replace Karr. You can read more about his accomplishments during his time at NMU here.