Four Hematites sign Letters of Intent to play at the next level

For a group of Ishpeming student-athletes, playing sports at the college level has been a life long dream.

Wednesday night, that dream became a reality when these four standouts put pen to paper signing their national letters of intent to play college sports.

Tia Matilla signed to play softball at bay college. Ty Kauppinen – signed to play football at UW Eau Claire. Otto Swanson and Jacob Kugler both signed to play football at Northern Michigan.

For some, the decision on where to continue their athletic careers was harder than others, with each athlete having different reasons why their school of choice was the perfect fit.

“My sister plays for them and she really likes it so I wanted to try it out and the coaching there is really nice,” said Tia Matilla, who signed to play softball at Bay College.

“Seemed like a good fit. It’s local. Its something my parents and family gets to watch. I get to stay local, so it seemed like the right choice,” said Otto Swanson, who signed to play football at Northern Michigan.

” It’s always good to represent the u.P. Up there. It’s just a good college for me,” said Jacob Kugler, who will be joining Swanson at NMU for football.

“You know, I just got an e-mail from them last spring to go down for a senior visit day. From there, I just ended up going to their football camp over the summer and after meeting the coaches and some of the players it just felt like home,” added Ty Kauppinen, who will be playing football at UW Eau Claire next years.

These Hematites will not only take it to the next level in their preferred sports. They will also take look to make a jump in the classroom.

” I want to do physical therapy and they actually just partnered with the Mayo Clinic. So, they’re just having really good things happening there right now that I think will be good for my future,” said Kauppinen.

“I’m going into education and I don’t know, just the whole atmosphere is nice after meeting with the players and the coaches..seems like a good program to be apart of,” concluded Swanson.