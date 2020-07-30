Fourteen WCHA Alumni Dot NHL Rosters as Stanley Cup Playoffs Get Underway

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – July 30, 2020 – Fourteen alumni of current Western Collegiate Hockey Association teams are on National Hockey League rosters as the NHL prepares to drop the puck on the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs Saturday, Aug. 1 in Toronto, Ont. and Edmonton, Alta.

Five league schools – Bemidji State, Bowling Green, Lake Superior State, Michigan Tech and Minnesota State – will see a pair of alumni take the ice this weekend while Alabama Huntsville, Alaska, Alaska Anchorage and Ferris State will each have one former player in action.

The group features a trio of recent Stanley Cup winners in Alaska’s Coton Parayko (St. Louis- 2019), Alaska Anchorage’s Jay Beagle (Washington- 2018) and Michigan Tech’s Pheonix Copley (Washington- 2018). Parayko and Copley remain with the Blues and Capitals, respectively, while Beagle is now with the Vancouver Canucks.

Nine players will be playing for Western Conference teams at the NHL “bubble” in Edmonton – Parayko, Beagle, Cam Talbot (Alabama Huntsville/Calgary), Buddy Robinson (Lake Superior State/Calgary), Brad Hunt (Bemidji State/Minnesota), Gerald Mayhew (Ferris State/Minnesota), Zach Whitecloud (Bemidji State/Vegas), Ryan Carpenter (Bowling Green/Chicago) and Jujhar Khaira (Michigan Tech/Edmonton).

Five WCHA alumni will be in action at the Eastern Conference “bubble” in Toronto – Copley, Mark Friedman (Bowling Green/Philadelphia), Tyler Pitlick (Minnesota State/Philadelphia), Kevin Czuczman (Lake Superior State/Pittsburgh) and Teddy Blueger (Minnesota State/Pittsburgh).

WCHA Alumni in the NHL Playoffs

Name School NHL Team

Cam Talbot Alabama Huntsville Calgary

Colton Parayko Alaska St. Louis

Jay Beagle Alaska Anchorage Vancouver

Brad Hunt Bemidji State Minnesota

Zach Whitecloud Bemidji State Vegas

Ryan Carpenter Bowling Green Chicago

Mark Friedman Bowling Green Philadelphia

Gerald Mayhew Ferris State Minnesota

Buddy Robinson Lake Superior State Calgary

Kevin Czuczman Lake Superior State Pittsburgh

Jujhar Khaira Michigan Tech Edmonton

Pheonix Copley Michigan Tech Washington

Tyler Pitlick Minnesota State Philadelphia

Teddy Blueger Minnesota State Pittsburgh

Since the WCHA’s founding in 1951, 56 league players or coaches have been members of Stanley Cup-winning teams.

Former Denver forward and NHL Hall of Famer Glenn Anderson and former Denver head coach Ralph Backstrom have seen their names etched on the Cup more times than any other WCHA alum. Anderson won six Cups with Edmonton (1984-85-87-88-90) and the New York Rangers (1994) during his 16-year NHL career. Backstrom won six Cups as a player with Montreal (1959-60-65-66—67-69) before going on to coach the Pioneers from 1981-90.

