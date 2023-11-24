MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – After a big win over North Muskegon in State Semifinals, the Menominee Maroons will play in their first State Championship game since 2016, and look to win their first since 2007.

“That game was one of our toughest all year for sure,” said Lucas Thoune, a Junior Offensive and Defensive Lineman. “They were great competition. They were strong up-front. They had a great backfield, their quarterback. We knew what we were doing when we were going into it, that it was gonna be a tough game and we needed to put everything out on the field, and that’s what I think we did. We left everything out there. We know if we did we’d come out on top and I think that showed at the end of the final score when we won.”

“The team did a great job last week, put us in position to move forward,” said Head Coach Chad Brandt. “But I think on this whole run, each step gets tougher and we got tougher and so we’ve been getting better each week. We’ll have to take another step this week and get better after a great week last week.”

With big scoring outputs in the first half of each playoff game, setting the tone early has been key to the Maroons success.

“I think it’s very important to get out to the lead because it kind of defeats them early,” said Kaiden Bell, a Junior Cornerback and Wingback. “And sometimes they just give up or, you know, lay down and quit.”

“Setting the tone is extremely important to us,” Thoune said. “We think that laying the hit on someone on a kickoff, they’re not even watching, you know, they’re trying to keep themselves for rest of the game. No, we are hitting you right away. We are hitting you hard. We’re hitting you fast. We’re showing you what we’re about. We’re U.P. teams. We play hard, we play quick.”

With a matchup against the 1-loss Jackson Lumen Christi on their plate in the championship, the team isn’t letting their foot off the gas.

“I think it’s definitely been more intense, higher stakes,” Bell said. “I think we’ve all been more locked in than past weeks.”

“I think everyone’s coming out with upbeat energy,” Thoune said. “Win last week, going to the state championship. Out of the 130 teams in Maroon history only six have ever done it and we’re one of the six now. It means a lot to everyone here. Me personally, it means a whole bunch to me. A lot of work in the offseason for everyone here, including myself. So there’s a lot of energy coming out of practice right now. A lot of hard work is being put in for this week of practice. We’re focusing on keeping the line at bay. They have a very strong line. They’re very big, strong. They’re some powerhouses over there and we know that we can keep them at bay. We’ve just got to play our game.”

“Jackson Lumen Christi, great football program, great tradition, very well coached,” said Brandt. “We’re going to have to beat them, and then saying we’ve got to beat them, they’re not going to give anything away. They have great players. They’re in the right spot. So our guys know that we have to go make plays.”

With U.P.-wide support behind them, the team is hoping to cap off their season by notching their own spot in the record books.

“They dream of it, but it’s coming to reality this weekend,” Brandt said. “Our Booster Club, our school, our community has just been showing great love and support that we have. We’re so proud to be Maroons and everyone is in the community. Even the Marinette community is showing great support. “Across the U.P., other programs have been showing great support because it is U.P. power. So the love that we feel is definitely just awesome.”

“I think it’d be the best feeling ever,” Bell said. “I’ve grown up a Lions fan and it’s always been my dream to make it to Ford Field and it’d just be so surreal.”

“They’re big, they’re fast, they’re strong. We’re faster, though,” Thoune said. “We’re faster, we’ve got a lot more heart than them, I can tell you that. You grow up with these guys your whole life. I can tell you memories with the seniors when I was in third grade. It’s more than just football to us. It’s bortherhood, it’s companionship, it’s a communion of people who care about each other, have known each other their entire lives and have one goal in mind for each other and it’s to won a state championship together because of how much we mean to each other.”