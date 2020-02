HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) -- Many college hockey players hope to make the jump to the NHL and Former Michigan Tech Husky Matt Roy has done so.

After his final year with the Huskies, Roy finished the 2017 season with the Ontario Reign, the Los Angeles Kings AHL team, but after a little over 100 games in the AHL, Roy is now apart of the second defensive pairing for the LA Kings and he credits much of his success to his time at Michigan Tech.