BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (MTU Athletics) – The Michigan Tech men's basketball team rallied from a 19-point second half deficit at Ferris State to tie the game late, but came up just short 76-71 in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference contest Thursday night on the road. Senior Kyle Monroe tied the school record for career points with a game high 31, matching Larry Grimes for 2,360 points in the Tech record books.

"Credit to our players for battling back against one of the top teams in the country on their home floor, giving us an opportunity to go ahead in the final two minutes," Michigan Tech Head Coach Kevin Luke said. "We played extremely well in the second half with the exception of a couple of mistakes. The margin for error in this league on the road is very small and those made a difference in the game tonight. Credit to Ferris State for making the shots they needed to down the stretch.

"It's an incredible feat for Kyle [Monroe] to be able to tie the all-time scoring record at Tech. To go on the road and get 31 points against a great team like Ferris State was outstanding. He played great defense tonight and grabbed some key rebounds for us as well. We now have to bounce back Saturday against another tough Lake Superior State team on the road. I'm proud of our players effort tonight and on the season as a whole. We'll be ready to go again on Saturday."

Michigan Tech (16-8, 10-6 GLIAC) fired out of the gate with Monroe sending home a pair of three-point baskets to open the night. Ferris State (23-5, 12-4 GLIAC) then got on the board with back-to-back buckets from Logan Ryan to make it a 6-4 score with 17:36 to play in the first half. Junior Dawson Bilski then found the target from long distance to push the advantage to 9-4 in favor of the Huskies on the ensuing possession.

Tech's lead fluctuated between one and two possessions over the next nine minutes as both sides traded buckets. Monroe gave the Huskies a five-point lead once again at 20-15 with 7:41 to play until the intermission at the free throw line. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs tipped the scales in their favor with a 15-0 scoring run, culminating on a Dorian Aluyi triple with 3:33 remaining on the first half clock.